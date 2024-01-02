Ducati India to launch 8 new bikes in 2024

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Ducati India to launch 8 new bikes in 2024

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:11 pm Jan 02, 202406:11 pm

Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini will be the first model to arrive

Ducati is gearing up to launch eight new motorbikes in the Indian market throughout 2024. The company will roll out these models in phases, with some being unveiled in the second week of January. Ducati has already begun accepting bookings for these new models and plans to open two new dealerships in the country. Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming launches and the expansion of its dealership network.

2/3

Phased launches and new models

The first model to hit the market in 2024 will be the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini. It will be followed by the Hypermotard 698 Mono, DesertX Rally, and the Streetfighter V4 range in the second quarter. In the fourth quarter, Ducati will introduce the Multistrada V4 RS and the limited-edition Diavel for Bentley. Among the new motorcycles, the Hypermotard 698 Mono will be the smallest in the lineup.

3/3

Ducati's success and future plans

Chandra reflected on Ducati's accomplishments, saying, "2023 marked a historic year for Ducati by winning the first-ever Indian MotoGP race at BIC and by successfully defending both the MotoGP and WSBK titles." He also noted that despite the Scrambler range's absence for the first three quarters of 2023, Ducati was able to meet its planned volumes with maximum sales coming from Panigale V4, Diavel V4, and Multistrada V4. Chandra expressed optimism for a promising 2024 in India.