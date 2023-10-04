Ducati DesertX Rally edition unveiled with enhanced off-roading capabilities

Ducati DesertX Rally runs on a 937cc, L-twin engine

Ducati has unveiled the DesertX Rally edition, a souped-up version of its mid-range adventure motorcycle. Sporting an Iron Giant livery and a high-level front mudguard, this new variant sets itself apart from the standard model. The Rally edition's claim to fame is its enhanced off-road capabilities, thanks to an upgraded suspension system. It features a fully adjustable KYB fork setup in the front and a sturdy KYB mono-shock in the rear.

Upgraded suspension and steering components for better handling

The front suspension of the DesertX Rally boasts closed cartridge KYB forks with a durable Kashima coating on the outer tubes. The inner tubes are treated with a diamond-like coating (DLC) to minimize friction, a technique often found in high-performance racing engines. The rear suspension also gets a 20mm boost in travel distance, reaching 240mm. Additionally, the Rally edition comes with billet-machined triple tree clamps and an adjustable Ohlins steering damper, both exclusive to this model.

Increased ground clearance and seat height for off-road adventures

With its upgraded suspension system and refined handling geometry, the DesertX Rally offers a ground clearance of 280mm and a seat height of 910mm. These tweaks make it perfect for off-road escapades and ensure a comfy ride for riders. While the braking system stays mostly the same, the rear brake lever gets an upgrade to a sturdier billet-machined version, matching the gear lever on the other side.

What about its performance?

Under the hood, the Ducati DesertX Rally packs the same 937cc, L-twin engine as its standard counterpart, delivering 108hp of power and 92Nm of torque. It's equipped with a 21-liter fuel tank that can be expanded by eight liters using an optional seat-mounted auxiliary fuel tank. The motorcycle offers five riding modes, including Rally mode, and shares the same rider aids as the standard DesertX.

What about its pricing and availability?

The Rally edition is slated to hit European markets by February 2024, with pricing details yet to be revealed. The India launch is anticipated to follow shortly after, carrying a premium over the standard DesertX, which currently retails at Rs. 17.91 lakh (ex-showroom).