2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 range launched at Rs. 11.8 lakh

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:58 pm Oct 04, 202301:58 pm

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in January 2024

Triumph Motorcycles has launched its 2024 Scrambler 1200 lineup in India. It includes the new 'X' model, which takes the place of the former 'XC' version, and an upgraded top-spec 'XE' variant with advanced features and components. The Scrambler 1200 X is priced at Rs. 11.83 lakh, while the Scrambler XE costs Rs. 13.18 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries are scheduled to begin in January 2024, providing Indian motorcycle fans with an exciting new option in the premium scrambler market.

Distinct features for X and XE variants

Both models have a tubular steel frame and wire-spoke wheels with aluminum rims. However, the Scrambler XE sports a broader handlebar, reversible risers for handlebar height adjustment, and adjustable foot pegs. The XE also has a longer swingarm than the X model and comes with Metzeler Tourance dual-sport tires, as opposed to the road-focused Metzeler Karoo Street tires on the X variant. These distinctions cater to riders' diverse preferences for either a more off-road or street-oriented motorcycle.

Advanced technology and riding modes

The Scrambler 1200 XE is equipped with an inertial measurement unit (IMU), cornering ABS, cornering traction control, and Brembo Stylema radial monobloc brake calipers. The XE also features six riding modes, including an off-road pro mode for seasoned riders. The Scrambler 1200 X offers five riding modes and Nissin twin-piston axial calipers. Both models come with customizable full-color TFT instrument clusters, giving riders a personalized and informative display.

They are fueled by a 1,200cc, Bonneville, twin-cylinder engine

Both Scrambler 1200 bikes run on the same 1,200cc, Bonneville, twin-cylinder engine. It features a torque-rich Scrambler tune, a single 50mm throttle body, and updated exhaust headers for better flow and a wider torque range. The maximum power output of 89hp is reached at 7,000rpm, while the peak torque of 110Nm kicks in earlier at 4,250rpm. These improvements ensure that the new Scrambler range offers a more engaging and responsive riding experience.