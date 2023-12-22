India's forex reserves jump $9bn to nearly $616bn

1/3

Business 2 min read

India's forex reserves jump $9bn to nearly $616bn

By Rishabh Raj 07:08 pm Dec 22, 202307:08 pm

India's forex reserves reached an all-time high of $645 billion in October 2021

India's foreign reserves jumped by $9.11 billion, hitting $615.97 billion for the week ending December 15, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This increase comes on the heels of a previous growth of $2.82 billion to $606.86 billion during the week ending on December 8. The primary reason for this surge is an expansion of $8.35 billion in foreign currency assets (FCAs), which are impacted by the value changes of non-US currencies like the euro, pound, and yen.

2/3

Breakdown of the forex reserves components

The RBI's Weekly Statistical Supplement provided a breakdown of the various factors contributing to the forex reserves' growth. Gold reserves rose by $446 million, reaching a total of $47.58 billion. Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) grew by $135 million, amounting to $18.32 billion. Furthermore, India's reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by $181 million, hitting $5.02 billion.

3/3

India's forex reserves reached an all-time high in October 2021

It's important to note that in October 2021, India's forex reserves reached an all-time high of $645 billion. However, since then, the reserves have been dropping as the central bank uses them to support the rupee amid pressures mainly caused by global events. The RBI, from time to time, intervenes in the market by selling US dollars to manage liquidity, aiming to prevent sharp drops in the rupee's value.