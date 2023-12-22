Vi launches Rs. 3,199 annual plan with Prime Video subscription

Vi launches Rs. 3,199 annual plan with Prime Video subscription

By Sanjana Shankar 06:25 pm Dec 22, 2023

The new package offers 2GB daily data

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has introduced a Rs. 3,199 annual prepaid recharge plan that comes bundled with a one-year Amazon Prime Video mobile subscription. The new package includes perks like unlimited voice calls, 2GB daily data, and a 365-day validity period. Additionally, the plan offers 100 SMSes per day, making it competitive with rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, who have similar annual prepaid recharge plans.

Plan benefits

The new Rs. 3,199 annual recharge plan delivers a total of 730GB of data. The plan comes with Vi Movies and TV subscriptions, granting access to over 5,000 movies and shows, as well as more than 200 TV channels. It also provides unlimited free data between midnight and 6:00 am. There is also a weekend data rollover option that lets prepaid users carry over unused data from weekdays to weekends.

Competing plans from Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel

Vi's competitors, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, also have comparable annual prepaid plans that include OTT subscriptions. Jio's yearly recharge plan is priced at Rs. 4,498 and offers access to multiple streaming services like Prime Video (mobile subscription), Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, and Zee5. Airtel's 12-month plan costs Rs. 3,359 and includes a free one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar mobile and Wynk Music. For reference, the Disney+ Hotstar (mobile subscription) costs Rs. 499/year and Rs. 149 for three months.