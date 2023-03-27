Business

Are Jio's cricket plans better than Airtel's 3GB/day prepaid packs

Are Jio's cricket plans better than Airtel's 3GB/day prepaid packs

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 27, 2023, 04:18 pm 2 min read

Jio offers three cricket plans (Photo credit: Reliance Jio)

Reliance Jio has announced its cricket plans in India, ahead of the TATA IPL 2023. Starting from Rs. 219, the packs offer 3GB of daily data, along with additional perks. Rival telco Bharti Airtel also has some 3GB/day packs in store for users. Let's have a quick comparison between the plans offered by both to find out which ones offer better value for money.

Jio plan for Rs. 219 is valid for 14 days

The most affordable cricket plan from Jio costs Rs. 219. It comes with a validity of 14 days. Users get 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMSes/day, and 2GB extra data in total. Subscription to Jio's app suite is also available, including access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. Airtel doesn't offer any 3GB data/day pack at this price point.

The Rs. 399 plan provides 28-day validity

The Jio pack for Rs. 399 is valid for 28 days. It offers 3GB data/day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSes/day, 6GB additional data, and free access to Jio apps. Meanwhile, Airtel's pack for Rs. 499 is slightly better. Along with the aforementioned data, call, and SMS perks, you get three-month Disney+ Hotstar and Apollo 24/7 subscription, Hellotunes, Wynk Music, and Rs. 100 FASTag cashback.

Jio's Rs. 999 plan provides 84 days of validity

Jio's plan for Rs. 999 provides 84 days validity, 3GB data/day, free calling, 100 SMSes/day, 40GB extra data, and a free Jio app suite membership. Airtel's plan for Rs. 699 is valid for 56 days. It provides 3GB data/day, free calling, 100 SMSes/day, Prime Video and Xtream access, Hellotunes, Wynk Music, a three-month Apollo 24/7 subscription, and cashback of Rs. 100 on FASTag.

5G internet data is offered with every pack

Every Jio and Airtel plan discussed previously offers free access to 5G internet data to eligible subscribers. To activate the service, users need to head to their device's Settings, click on "Network and Internet," select SIM, and set the preferred network type to 5G.

Airtel's recharge packs look more promising

Jio's 3GB data/day plans start at a more affordable price than Airtel's and they offer some extra data benefits. However, Airtel has an edge over Jio. It offers OTT subscriptions, along with an Apollo Circle subscription, FASTag cashback, and more for its plans. If you are looking for a recharge pack with sufficient data this IPL season, go for Airtel's recharge plans.