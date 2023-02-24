Business

Bharti Airtel's postpaid plans in India: Check data, call benefits

Airtel's postpaid plans start at Rs. 399 (Photo credit: Airtel)

Are you an Airtel customer who is unwilling to deal with recharging your prepaid connection now and then? You may opt for the telco's postpaid plans, which include benefits like truly unlimited calling, high-speed internet data, and more. Here are some of the best postpaid plans from the telco, starting from Rs. 399 and going all the way up to Rs. 1,499.

Postpaid v/s Prepaid: What's the difference?

A user with a postpaid connection first receives services from the provider and is then required to pay the bill at the end of the monthly billing cycle. The postpaid bill includes their total consumption per month. A prepaid connection, as the name implies, is a package where the users have to pay in advance to avail the operator's services.

Airtel's postpaid plans begin at Rs. 399

If you are a first-time postpaid user, Airtel's plan for Rs. 399 will be best suited for you. The recharge pack includes unlimited local/STD/roaming calling, 100 SMSes per day, and a data rollover of 40GB, meaning you can carry forward your existing data to the next month. However, your plan should remain active to use the rollover data.

Rs. 499 and Rs. 999 plans provide free OTT subscriptions

The plans costing Rs. 499 and Rs. 999 include 75GB and 100GB of data (with rollover), respectively. These plans come with free call benefits, 100 SMSes per day, and handset protection. But here's something you might not want to miss. Both plans include a free subscription to Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar (mobile) for the complete billing month.

The hi-end plans include access to three video streaming services

The two premium postpaid plans from Airtel stand out for their benefits, which include unlimited voice calling, 100 daily SMSes, handset protection, and access to three OTT platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix (basic), and Disney+ Hotstar (mobile). The recharge packages cost Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 1,499, and they offer 150GB and 200GB of data (with rollover), respectively.

You can get the SIM card delivered to your address

Airtel offers a hassle-free experience for new postpaid connections, delivering a postpaid SIM to your doorstep. However, you should first visit the operator's website, and fill out the form for a new connection. A company representative will then connect with you to schedule a date and time that works for you. The SIM card will be delivered to your mentioned address for free.