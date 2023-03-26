Business

Jio's 2.5GB daily data prepaid plans: Check benefits, OTT perks

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 26, 2023, 03:34 pm 2 min read

Users get free access to Jio apps and 5G network (Photo credit: Reliance Jio)

Reliance Jio is the biggest player in India's telecom market right now. Right from the start, it has disrupted the business of rivals such as Vi and Bharti Airtel and gained lots of customers. In our country, the firm offers multiple recharge plans with a variety of perks. Today, we discuss prepaid plans that deliver 2.5GB of daily data.

To take on the competition, Reliance Jio offers three recharge plans that permit customers to enjoy 2.5GB of data daily for varying durations of time.

Each pack has its own set of perks and buyers should choose one based on their requirements.

The plans have a validity of 30-252 days and also grant customers access to Jio's suite of apps, including JioCinema, for free.

The base plan is priced at Rs. 349

The base Rs. 349 pack has a validity of 30 days and offers 75GB of total data. It offers 2.5GB of high-speed data daily (speed falls to 64Kbps after the limit is crossed), in addition to 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling. Subscriptions to Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud are also available for free.

The mid-range pack costs Rs. 899

There is a Rs. 899 plan which delivers 225GB of daily data and is valid for 90 days. It promises 2.5GB of high-speed data on a daily basis, besides unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day, for the duration of the pack. Free subscriptions to JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioTV, and JioCloud are also included in the prepaid recharge pack.

The Rs. 2,023 plan is the costliest one

Finally, there is a Rs. 2,023 plan which offers 2.5GB of data daily over a duration of 252 days. A total data of 630GB is included in the pack. Similar to the other two packs, users can avail 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling. They can also use Reliance's JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud apps free of cost.

Users also get free access to Jio's True 5G data

The recharge plans priced at Rs. 349, Rs. 899, and Rs. 2,023, permit eligible customers to use Jio's unlimited True 5G data for free. However, the benefit is only accessible in locations where Jio has 5G network coverage.