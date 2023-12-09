Top features of Ducati's limited-run 'Diavel For Bentley'

By Pradnesh Naik 03:58 pm Dec 09, 202303:58 pm

Ducati 'Diavel For Bentley' rolls on 17-inch designer wheels (Photo credit: Ducati)

Italian marque Ducati has taken the wraps off the 'Diavel For Bentley' model with a price tag of $70,000 (around Rs. 58.4 lakh) for the global markets. Only 550 units of the special edition motorcycle will be produced. The designers from both Ducati and Bentley have worked closely to create unique elements to match the Batur coupe. Here's a look at its best features.

Let's look at the design of the special Ducati Diavel

The special 'Diavel For Bentley' remains true to Ducati's aggressive design philosophy. The cruiser flaunts a muscular 20-liter fuel tank, a vertically-stacked LED headlamp with C-shaped DRLs, a wide handlebar, an upswept quad-tip exhaust, and a slim tail section with integrated footrest and sleek LED taillamp. The motorcycle gets a full-color 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster and rides on 17-inch designer dual-tone wheels.

The bike gets a special Scarab Green paint scheme

Ducati is offering the limited-run Diavel V4 with a unique Scarab Green paint scheme from Bentley's ultra-luxury Mulliner palette. Its air vents get red-colored grilles and the rider-only saddle is finished in Alcantara upholstery with red stitching. The bike gets special badges on both sides.

It is equipped with cornering ABS and Ducati Traction Control

In terms of rider safety, the special-edition Diavel comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels. It also gets cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 2, wheelie control, launch control, and four riding modes: Sport, Touring, Urban, and Wet. Suspension duties on the cruiser are taken care of by 50mm inverted forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

A special helmet and jacket are available for Bentley owners

Ducati has created a special helmet and leather jacket matching the Scarab Green paint scheme of the exclusive Diavel V4 model. These special accessories will only be available for existing Bentley owners. The helmet and jacket are made in collaboration with Bentley.

It is fueled by a 1,158cc, Granturismo V4 engine

Powering the Ducati 'Diavel For Bentley' is a 1,158cc, liquid-cooled, 16-valve, V4 Granturismo engine that puts out a maximum power of 168hp at 10,750rpm and a peak torque of 126Nm at 7,500rpm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox with a bi-directional Ducati Quickshifter for seamless shifts in both directions. It gets an electronic fuel injection system with 46mm elliptical throttle bodies.