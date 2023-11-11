Aprilia's most affordable bike in India to go official soon

By Pradnesh Naik 07:39 pm Nov 11, 2023

Aprilia is set to officially launch the RS 457, its most affordable offering for India, on our shores soon. Diego Arioli, Piaggio Group's head of product marketing, on the sidelines of the 2023 EICMA motor show told Autocar the price for the middleweight supersport could be under Rs. 4 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. He expressed that India has a segment of consumers seeking the latest affordable fully-faired motorcycles, and the RS 457's twin-cylinder engine might just fit the bill.

Company to uphold premium positioning, pricing philosophy

Aprilia plans to uphold its premium image and not participate in price wars with competitors in India. Arioli clarified that the RS 457 will not be sold at CBU (completely built-up) prices, but its higher price tag will be justified by its parallel twin engine, aluminum frame, and high-end electronics. The company is contemplating a price bracket of Rs. 3.75 lakh to Rs. 4 lakh (ex-showroom), which he deemed ambitious yet fair for the intended audience.

Aprilia has expansion plans, training challenges for India

One of the hurdles Aprilia faces is expanding its dealership network and providing proper training to ensure a satisfactory experience for customers. The RS 457 will be Piaggio's first locally manufactured motorcycle in India, costing two to three times more than current Aprilia and Vespa scooters. The bike is slated for a launch in India early next year.

Launch timeline and impact on big bike business

The RS 457 is a global product, with India being the sole production hub for now; it will be offered with the same specifications in Europe. Piaggio's Baramati facility, Pune, was selected for local production to enter India's market, with CKD (completely knocked down) assembly potentially starting later. Arioli believes its debut could positively influence the big bike industry by boosting sales and service networks for Aprilia and Moto Guzzi CBU motorcycles via additional premium Motoplex outlets in major cities.