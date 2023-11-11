Which two-wheelers from 2023 EICMA are coming to India

New-generation Royal Enfield Himalayan rides on wire-spoked wheels with tubeless tires

At the ongoing 2023 EICMA show in Milan, a plethora of motorcycles and scooters were revealed, many of which are slated for release in India. From Hero MotoCorp's new-generation scooters to Honda's revamped models, Indian buyers can expect a broad selection of choices in the upcoming year. Let's delve into the specifics of these forthcoming launches and their potential influence on the Indian market.

Hero MotoCorp's Xoom scooter range

Hero MotoCorp revealed the Xoom 125R and Xoom 160 at 2023 EICMA, both anticipated to hit the Indian market next year. The Xoom 125R is a traditional 125cc scooter with 14-inch wheels, while the Xoom 160 boasts a maxi-scooter design with ADV-like elements, dual-purpose tires, keyless ignition, remote seat opening, and a single-channel ABS. The latter is equipped with a liquid-cooled, 156cc, single-cylinder engine that generates 14hp of power and 13.7Nm of torque.

Look at Honda's refreshed India-bound models

Several Honda models were showcased at the Milan show, with some likely to be launched in India. The most probable contender is the 2024 Africa Twin Adventure Sports, which features a 19-inch front wheel and a more road-oriented design. Other potential releases include the updated CB650R and CBR650R, both of which have received cosmetic upgrades and new electronic features for the 2024 model year. Honda might also explore introducing its e-clutch technology in India.

Kawasaki's Ninja 500 and Z500 on cards

Kawasaki debuted the all-new Ninja 500 and Z500 at the EICMA, with plans to launch the former in India next year via the CBU (completely built up) route. The Ninja 500 is expected to replace the current Ninja 400, priced at Rs 5.19 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Whether Kawasaki will bring the Z500 to India remains uncertain since the company has not sold a sub-500cc parallel-twin Z model in India since the Z250 was discontinued.

Suzuki's new GSX models and Royal Enfield's Himalayan

Suzuki revealed the GSX-8R sportbike and GSX-S1000GX crossover in Milan, both built on existing platforms. The company's intentions for their Indian launch are still unclear. On the other hand, Royal Enfield displayed the brand-new Himalayan and a fully-electric Him-E test vehicle for future EV technologies. With these upcoming releases, Indian consumers can look forward to a diverse array of two-wheelers to select from in the near future.