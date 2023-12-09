Honda Activa to go all-electric in 2024: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 03:49 pm Dec 09, 202303:49 pm

The upcoming Activa Electric will be based on Honda's SC e concept (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda is set to reveal the all-electric version of its popular Activa scooter at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The event begins on January 9. The electric version of India's best-selling two-wheeler model is anticipated to be a key player in helping Honda reach its sustainability targets. To note, the Japanese brand is aiming for 100% electrification through Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV) by 2040.

Expected features of the upcoming Activa EV

The Activa Electric will feature a fixed-battery setup and will have a top speed of approximately 50km/h. Honda will prioritize range over speed and performance, but the fixed battery setup might be a letdown for those living in multi-story apartments without charging facilities. To tackle this issue, the automaker plans to launch a second electric scooter with a swappable battery pack, shortly after the Activa Electric's debut.

It will primarily rival the Ola S1 range in India

After its worldwide premiere at CES, the Activa Electric is expected to hit the Indian market in the first half of 2024. India is likely to be the first country to receive the EV. However, our electric two-wheeler market already has multiple established players. The all-new electric scooter will go head-to-head with competitors like the Ola S1, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, and Ather 450X.