How Yezdi Roadster fares against Honda H'ness CB350

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Oct 02, 202312:05 am

Yezdi Roadster is now available new dual-tone paint schemes (Photo credit: Yezdi)

Classic Legends-owned Yezdi has refreshed its popular offering, the Roadster, in India. The neo-retro urban cruiser now carries a starting price tag of Rs. 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price point, the updated motorcycle rivals the capable Honda H'ness CB350 in the sub-500cc retro-inspired category. But between these two middleweight cruisers, which one makes more sense: the homegrown brawler or the Japanese fighter?

Why does this story matter?

Classic Legends revived the Yezdi brand in India in 2022 with three motorcycles: the Roadster, Scrambler, and Adventure. Of these three, the Roadster gained the most popularity for its relaxed, cruiser-like stance and a potent 334cc engine. However, to take the champion's crown in the sub-500cc middleweight cruisers segment on our shores, it has to compete against the 2023 Honda H'ness CB350.

Between the two, Yezdi Roadster looks more pleasing, modern

The 2023 Yezdi Roadster features a sculpted fuel tank, a raven texture finish on the engine and exhaust, a round LED headlamp, a wide handlebar with bar-end mirrors, a stepped-up seat with backrest, and diamond-cut wheels. The 2023 Honda H'ness CB350 flaunts a muscular fuel tank, a circular LED headlamp, a sleek LED taillamp unit, a wide handlebar, an upswept exhaust, and designer wheels.

Honda H'ness CB350 comes equipped with Honda Selectable Torque Control

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the Yezdi Roadster and Honda H'ness CB350 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The latter additionally gets Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). Suspension duties on both retro-cruisers are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Yezdi Roadster packs more powerful engine

The Yezdi Roadster is backed by a 334cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 29hp of maximum power and 28.9Nm of peak torque. The motor is mated with a 6-speed gearbox. Powering the Honda H'ness CB350 is a 348.6cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder motor that develops a maximum power of 20.8hp and a peak torque of 30Nm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the 2023 Yezdi Roadster can be yours between Rs. 2.09 lakh and Rs. 2.13 lakh. On the other hand, the 2023 Honda H'ness CB350 ranges between Rs. 2.1 lakh and Rs. 2.15 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Yezdi Roadster makes more sense on our shores with its modern cruiser design and powerful engine at a lower price point.