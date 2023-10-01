Here's why Hyundai chose manual gearbox over iMT transmission

By Pradnesh Naik 10:58 pm Oct 01, 202310:58 pm

Hyundai i20 N Line rolls on designer 16-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean automaker Hyundai is known for pushing the boundaries when it comes to automotive technology. The carmaker introduced the iMT gearbox in 2020, a semi-automatic option for enthusiasts who prefer manually controlling the gearshifts but without the hassle of a clutch pedal. However, the company has now discontinued the iMT transmission after being on duty for three years. Here are the possible reasons.

Why does this story matter?

An automatic gearbox has always been considered a premium feature in the Indian automotive industry. It is generally offered with top-spec models by carmakers on our shores. However, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki have been pushing for semi-automatic transmission options to make them more accessible. The former introduced the iMT as an option for those who prefer better control of their cars.

Firstly, take a look at Hyundai's iMT gearbox

Hyundai's iMT stands for intelligent Manual Transmission in the company's lingo. It is essentially a manual gearbox without a clutch pedal. It uses a hydraulic actuator for the clutch, an intelligent intention sensor, and an electronic transmission control unit. Compared to Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), it requires the driver to shift the gears manually, rather than relying on the gearbox to do the work.

It was introduced with VENUE, i20 N Line

Hyundai introduced the new-age iMT gearbox with the VENUE and i20 N Line in 2020. It was offered only with the 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine on both the compact SUV and hatchback. The transmission was cheaper than traditional torque-converter automatic or AMT options.

Gearbox caused few breakdowns over years

Although it offered convenience while driving, Hyundai's iMT gearbox had reportedly been plagued with a few issues over the years. Multiple owners have reported issues with the gearbox stalling. Along with this, the overall rise in demand for reliable 5-manual gearboxes and the advanced 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) allegedly6 resulted in a drop in sales for the unique semi-automatic option.

Hyundai replaced iMT with a 6-speed manual option

Hyundai has now discontinued the iMT gearbox with a new 6-speed manual transmission. The carmaker reportedly said the reason behind choosing the manual option was to appease driving enthusiasts, who prefer it for greater modulation and control.