Limited-run BRABUS 1300 R MASTERPIECE EDITION revealed: Check best features
German aftermarket tuning company BRABUS and Austrian marque KTM have showcased the BRABUS 1300 R MASTERPIECE EDITION, the third and last of their collaboration, for global markets. This rare motorcycle's asking price is €41,930 (around Rs. 36.94 lakh). It is available in two paint schemes, namely Onyx Black and Diamond White. Only 50 units will be produced globally, 25 units for each color.
Why does this story matter?
Both the tuning legend BRABUS and KTM shared a common goal when developing the 1300 R range. Both automotive giants aimed for high performance and exceptional ride and handling characteristics from their top-spec streetfighter offering. Now, the MASTERPIECE EDITION has been rolled out as the last bike of their collaboration. Here, we take a look at its best features.
It follows aggressive design philosophy
The limited-run BRABUS 1300 R MASTERPIECE EDITION follows an aggressive design philosophy seen in the offerings of both automakers. The liter-class streetfighter sits on an exposed black-colored trellis frame and flaunts a circular LED headlamp with integrated DRLs, a wide handlebar with bar-end mirrors, a rider-only saddle, and a tapered tail section. It rides on in-house-developed monoblock forged wheels in a "GOLD PLATINUM" shade.
Features WP APEX semi-active suspension setup
The BRABUS 1300 R MASTERPIECE EDITION comes equipped with a WP APEX semi-active suspension setup with inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end. It also features a WP APEX PRO 7117 steering damper for better control.
Gets slip-on-type dual exhaust with accent rings
Unlike the standard exhaust system seen on the KTM 1290 Super Duke EVO model it is based on, the BRABUS 1300 R MASTERPIECE EDITION features a slip-on-type dual exhaust unit. The in-house-developed free-flow unit helps in generating better performance, along with enhancing the sound profile. The dual exhaust tips also flaunt accent rings finished in a "Frozen Gold" shade for better looks.
Has heated seat with 'Diamond Rising' pattern
The seat of the BRABUS 1300 R MASTERPIECE EDITION is a hand-finished unit with a unique "Diamond Rising" quilting pattern. The rider-only saddle also gets a heating function to aid riding in cold weather conditions. The padded back-stopper behind the seat flaunts a copper-colored badging.
It draws power from a 1,301cc, V-twin engine
Powering the BRABUS 1300 R MASTERPIECE EDITION is the same KTM-sourced 1,301cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, V-twin engine from last year's standard 1300 R model. The potent motor puts out a maximum power of 180hp at 9,500rpm and a peak torque of 140Nm at 8,000rpm. The transmission duties are taken care of by a six-speed manual gearbox with KTM's Quickshifter+ and PASC slipper clutch.