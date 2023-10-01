Jaguar Land Rover to launch 8 new EVs by 2030

The I-Pace is the flagship EV model for Jaguar (Photo credit: Jaguar)

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is gearing up to launch eight battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in India by 2030, starting with the Range Rover BEV in 2025. Currently, the Tata Motors-owned British luxury car brand offers only one electric vehicle in India, the Jaguar I-Pace. Lennard Hoornik, the brand's chief commercial officer, revealed that the company will begin taking orders for the Range Rover BEV in 2024, with deliveries expected to start in 2025.

India's EV market strategic priority for JLR

Hoornik sees India as a key strategic market for JLR and believes the country is on the right track toward embracing electric mobility. He stressed the importance of subsidies, sufficient EV charging infrastructure, and top-notch products as crucial factors in encouraging electric car adoption in India. Additionally, Hoornik pointed out that affordability plays a critical role in promoting electric vehicle adoption.

JLR aims to contribute to Tata Motors' EV fleet

By rolling out eight BEVs in India by 2030, JLR aims to secure a significant portion of the fast-growing Indian luxury electric car market. This move will also substantially contribute to Tata Motors' overall electric vehicle (EV) fleet. The British marque's announcement comes even as luxury automakers like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi have already introduced multiple electric cars in India.

Affordability and subsidies crucial for EV adoption

Hoornik underscored that affordability is essential for boosting electric car adoption in India, given the high cost of batteries on our shores. He believes that subsidies could help speed up EV sales growth in the country. "Once you get over a certain percentage (sales of EVs), it seems to just go right. Beginning, I think, is quite important," he said.