Best features of limited-run MV Agusta Superveloce Arsham superbike

1/7

Auto 2 min read

Best features of limited-run MV Agusta Superveloce Arsham superbike

By Pradnesh Naik 01:13 pm Dec 09, 202301:13 pm

MV Agusta Superveloce Arsham rolls on designer forged wheels (Photo credit: MV Agusta)

Legendary Italian marque MV Agusta teamed up with iconic US-based artist Daniel Arsham to create the rare Superveloce Arsham model. Only six units of this super-exclusive artistic masterpiece are available across the globe. The superbike features Arsham's signature "erosion" design philosophy and gets the potent 798cc, inline-triple engine. Here's a look at the top features of the unique supersport motorcycle.

2/7

Firstly, let's look at the design of the Superveloce Arsham

The special MV Agusta Superveloce Arsham has a calm, neo-retro vibe with a special all-white paint scheme. It features a sculpted fuel tank, a circular LED headlamp, a double-bubble windscreen, a clip-on handlebar, a rider-only saddle finished in rugged fabric upholstery, a blacked-out upswept exhaust, and a round LED taillamp. It packs a 5.5-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster and rides on designer forged wheels.

3/7

It flaunts composite fiber body panels with signature design elements

Body panels of the rare Superveloce Arsham are made using composite fiber materials to provide rigidity while being lightweight. Arsham has added his signature design elements based on the "erosion" technique to provide more depth to this artistic motorcycling masterpiece.

4/7

Adjustable Marzocchi and Sachs suspension setup is offered

To ensure engaging ride and handling characteristics, MV Agusta Superveloce Arsham gets an adjustable suspension setup from Marzocchi and Sachs. The front side gets fully adjustable Marzocchi inverted forks with a special low-friction treatment for better control during sharp braking. On the rear end, the supersport has a progressive and fully adjustable mono-shock unit from Sachs to ensure maximum traction on the rear wheel.

5/7

It gets high-end Brembo Stylema disc brakes

The braking duties on the Superveloce Arsham are taken care of by high-end Brembo Stylema disc brakes. It also gets an advanced MK100 ABS unit from Continental. The braking system has been optimized for better performance and to reduce unnecessary friction.

6/7

The bike draws power from a 798cc, inline-triple engine

The limited-run MV Agusta Superveloce Arsham draws power from a potent 798cc, liquid-cooled, inline-triple engine that develops 153hp of maximum power at 13,250rpm and a peak torque of 88Nm at 10,100rpm. Unlike the spring-based units on its rivals, the DOHC setup on the Superveloce uses a mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet for better performance. The motor is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

7/7