Top upcoming compact SUVs to watch out for in India

Dec 09, 2023

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor will closely resemble the Maruti Suzuki Fronx (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

The compact SUV market in India is about to get more exciting in the coming years, with several new models on the horizon. Besides the refreshed Kia Sonet, which will arrive on December 14, SKODA and Volkswagen's MQB AO IN platform-based compact SUVs are expected to debut soon. Toyota is also gearing up to introduce the Urban Cruiser Taisor based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

Facelifted Kia Sonet will heat up market

Kia Motors is set to debut the revamped Sonet in India soon. The updated SUV will feature a new front and rear design while retaining the existing powertrain options. In the next couple of years, SKODA's and Volkswagen's compact SUVs are expected to hit the market. They will boast a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 115hp/175Nm and will likely take design cues from KUSHAQ and Taigun respectively, offering an upmarket feel.

What about Hyundai?

Hyundai's EXTER EV has been spotted testing in South Korea and is anticipated to launch within two years. With a range of around 400km, it will rival the upcoming Tata Punch EV in India. Additionally, Kia Motors is reportedly developing a rugged-looking compact SUV to sit above the Sonet in its lineup. Both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric versions are said to be in the works for the all-new offering.

Toyota's Taisor will be heavily inspired by Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor will borrow the butch-looking design of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. It will likely run on a 1.0-liter "BoosterJet" turbo-petrol mill (99hp/147Nm) and a 1.2-liter "DualJet" engine (89hp/113Nm).