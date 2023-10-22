Is 2023 Tata Safari better 7-seater SUV than Hyundai ALCAZAR

By Pradnesh Naik 10:53 pm Oct 22, 202310:53 pm

Tata Safari features multi-color mood lighting elements inside the cabin (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors recently introduced the 2023 iteration of the Safari in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in 10 variants, along with several color options to choose from. At this price point, it rivals the Hyundai ALCAZAR in the mid-size SUV segment. But which one makes more sense? The homegrown brawler or the South Korean fighter.

Why does this story matter?

The Safari has been one of the most important cars for Tata Motors since its early days. It was one of the early movers in the mid-size SUV segment on our shores. However, its popularity started to fade away in recent years with the introduction of capable rivals such as the XUV700 and ALCAZAR from Mahindra and Hyundai, respectively.

2023 Tata Safari looks more modern and appealing

Hyundai ALCAZAR features a sculpted bonnet, a large chrome-studded grille, tri-beam LED headlamps, split-type DRLs, roof rails, indicator-mounted OVRMs, skid plates, flared wheel arches, wrap-around LED taillamps, and 17/18-inch dual-tone wheels. Tata Safari sports a muscular clamshell hood, a large grille with parametric design elements, projector bi-LED headlights, a full-width DRL, sequential indicators, 17-, 18, or 19-inch dual-tone wheels, and connected-type LED taillamps.

Safari's cabin feels more upmarket and premium

The ALCAZAR gets a spacious six/seven-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard design, premium upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, ambient lighting, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console. The Safari also has a six/seven-seater cabin with multi-color mood lighting, a dual-tone four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, dual-zone climate control with touch-based controls, a digital driver's display, and a 12.3-inch infotainment panel.

Safari packs a more powerful engine

The Hyundai ALCAZAR is backed by either a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine (157hp/253Nm) or a 1.5-liter diesel motor (114hp/250Nm). The mills are mated to a six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter automatic, or a seven-speed DCT gearbox. Powering the Tata Safari is a 2.0-liter "Kryotec" diesel engine (168hp/350Nm) linked to a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Hyundai ALCAZAR can be yours between Rs. 16.77 lakh and Rs. 21.23 lakh. On the other hand, the 2023 Tata Safari is available between Rs. 16.19 lakh and Rs. 27.34 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Safari makes more sense on our shores with an attractive design, upmarket cabin, and potent diesel powertrain.