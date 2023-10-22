Is BMW X4 M40i more sporty compared to Audi Q8

By Pradnesh Naik 09:24 pm Oct 22, 202309:24 pm

BMW X4 M40i features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: BMW)

German automotive giant BMW is gearing up to introduce the sporty M40i variant of the X4 in India on Thursday (October 26). We expect the coupe-SUV to cost around Rs. 90 lakh (ex-showroom) when launched on our shores. At that price point, it rivals the Audi Q8. Between these two sporty heavy hitters, which one makes more sense? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The premium SUV category has been growing rapidly in India in recent years. The segment is dominated by three German carmakers: BMW, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz. To further cement its position as one of the leaders, BMW is planning to launch the X4 M40i coupe-SUV on our shores soon. However, it has to compete against the Audi Q8.

BMW X4 M40i looks more appealing

BMW X4 M40i features a single-piece kidney grille with a black bar, Matrix LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, a wide air dam, and dual-tone 20-inch M light wheels. The Audi Q8 sports a sculpted bonnet, a blacked-out hexagonal grille, silvered roof rails, HD Matrix headlights with laser lights, diamond-cut designer wheels, a shark-fin antenna, and connected LED taillamps with sequential indicators.

Both SUVs feature panoramic sunroof and multi-zone climate control

The X4 M40i features a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, premium leather upholstery, ambient lighting, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options. The Q8 has a sporty cabin with an all-black dashboard, a wireless charger, multi-color mood lighting, Audi's "Virtual Cockpit," and a 12.3-inch infotainment panel with an MMI interface. Both SUVs get a panoramic sunroof and multi-zone climate control.

X4 M40i packs more powerful engine

A 3.0-liter powers the BMW X4 M40i, "M TwinPower Turbo," inline-six engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system, developing 382hp/502Nm. The Audi Q8 runs on a 3.0-liter, V6, turbo-petrol mill (340hp/500Nm). The diesel range includes 45 TDI and 50 TDI trims, powered by a 3.0-liter V6 engine, producing 231hp/500Nm and 286hp/600Nm, respectively. Both motors are paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox with an all-wheel-drive system.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Audi Q8 can be yours between Rs. 1.07 crore and Rs. 1.43 crore. On the other hand, we expect the BMW X4 M40i to be priced at around Rs. 90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the X4 M40i makes more sense on our shores with its aggressive design, tech-biased cabin, and potent powertrain options.