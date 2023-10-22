Is TV Jupiter 125 better scooter than Honda Activa 125

By Pradnesh Naik 08:35 pm Oct 22, 202308:35 pm

Both scooters roll on 12/10-inch alloy wheels

TVS Motor Company has launched the SmartXonnect variant of its popular model, the Jupiter 125, in India with a price tag of Rs. 97,000 (ex-showroom). It now features a dual TFT screen with cutting-edge connectivity options. The scooter aims to snatch the champion's crown from the Honda Activa 125 on our shores. Between these two practical offerings, let's find out which one is better.

Why does this story matter?

India's scooter market has been one of the most diverse, with options available from a 99cc utilitarian model to a 350cc performance-focused offering. Honda has been leading the market with its Activa range. It sits in the top spot in the 125cc segment with the Activa 125. Now, TVS Motor Company is aiming to snatch its crown with the Jupiter 125.

TVS Jupiter 125 looks more pleasing, upmarket

Honda Activa 125 features an LED headlight, a single-piece seat, a flat footboard, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a side-stand cut-off switch, a smart key, and 12/10-inch alloy wheels. TVS Jupiter 125 flaunts an LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, a flat footboard, a dual TFT screen with Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity, a sleek LED taillamp, and 12-inch dual-tone designer wheels.

Both equipped with combined braking system (CBS)

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the TVS Jupiter 125 and Honda Activa 125 come equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with a combined braking system (CBS) for better braking performance. Suspension duties on both scooters are handled by telescopic forks at the front and a rear mono-shock unit.

Honda Activa 125 packs more powerful engine

The Activa 125 is fueled by a 123.97cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 8.2hp and a peak torque of 10.4Nm. Powering the Jupiter 125 is a 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with a smart motor generator that develops a maximum power of 8.04hp and a peak torque of 10.5Nm. Both mills are mated to a CVT gearbox.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Honda Activa 125 ranges between Rs. 79,806 and Rs. 88,979. On the other hand, the TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect will set you back by Rs. 97,000 (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Activa 125 makes more sense with a more practical design, a potent engine, and an overall better brand value and reach.