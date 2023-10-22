All-new Tata Curvv SUV in works: What to expect

Tata Curvv will likely feature a panoramic sunroof (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the all-new Curvv SUV in India. The latest spy images showcase its coupe-like profile, confirming the notchback design on the concept displayed at the Auto Expo. The tapered rear roofline and lack of rear quarter glass set it apart from the competition. While the alloy wheels differ from those on the concept car, this could be for testing purposes. Robust proportions, angular wheel arches, and side molding from the concept are also visible.

Modern design language incorporated in recent launches

Design features from the Curvv concept have been integrated into Tata Motors's recent launches. Notable exterior elements include the front LED strip, vertically positioned headlamps, and contoured hood. Although the rear LED strip is not visible in the spy photos, slender taillights can be seen on both sides of the trunk. The interior is anticipated to retain features such as the two-spoke steering wheel, updated infotainment screen, and digital driver's display from the concept model.

Details regarding powertrain options not yet disclosed

The Curvv's powertrain being tested remains uncertain despite an exhaust pipe being visible in spy images. The vehicle could be testing a new turbo-petrol engine, a CNG powertrain, or even an electric variant. The carmaker has previously used faux exhaust pipes on electric vehicle test mules. Notably, Shailesh Chandra, the managing director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, had previously mentioned that the introduction of a new petrol engine will be delayed due to development challenges.

When Tata Curvv will arrive in India

Tata Motors might launch the electric Curvv SUV in the first half of 2024, followed by ICE powertrain models. Upon its debut, it will compete in the midsize SUV segment against rivals such as the Hyundai CRETA, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, SKODA KUSHAQ, and Volkswagen Taigun. A CNG powertrain option for the SUV might also be in the works, as suggested by a design sketch released by carmakers earlier this year.