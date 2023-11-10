New-generation Toyota Camry to be revealed soon: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 09:48 am Nov 10, 202309:48 am

The 2025 Toyota Camry will feature a panoramic sunroof. Representative image (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese automotive giant Toyota plans to reveal the new-generation version of its popular full-size sedan, the Camry, on November 14. The D-segment offering will retain the overall silhouette of the outgoing model and will follow the brand's modern design philosophy. As the fifth most popular car in the US, the Camry moniker will be retained. In anticipation of the launch, the carmaker has released several teasers, providing glimpses of the upcoming car.

Expected design and trim choices of the car

A teaser unveiled last month showcased the updated front end of the upcoming Camry, bearing a resemblance to the 2023 Prius, particularly in the headlight design. Another teaser displays its new-age taillights and a repositioned CAMRY emblem on the trunk. The automaker is anticipated to offer a variety of trims, from the base LE to the high-end XSE. There is also the possibility of retaining the sporty TRD variant to entice more buyers.

It will likely be offered with two hybrid powertrain options

The powertrain options for the forthcoming Camry remain uncertain. However, the teaser image featuring an HEV badge on the trunk suggests a hybrid system. This may not be the sole powertrain choice, as Toyota might also introduce the sedan with its 'Hybrid Max' engine. It combines a 2.4-liter four-cylinder turbocharged petrol mill with two electric motors and generates 340hp. Reportedly, the new Camry will be built on an updated TNGA-K platform and continue to offer all-wheel-drive as an option.

How much will the 2025 Toyota Camry cost?

The 2025 Toyota Camry is set to be unveiled on November 14, alongside the new Crown SUV in the US market. The starting price for the upcoming sedan is expected to be just below $30,000 (around Rs. 24.98 lakh), remaining competitive with its main rival, the Honda Accord. For reference, the current-generation 2024 Camry carries a starting price tag of $27,515 (roughly Rs. 22.91 lakh), including the $1,095 destination charges.