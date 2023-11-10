Renault Duster's final design revealed prior to debut in November

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Renault Duster's final design revealed prior to debut in November

By Pradnesh Naik 05:52 pm Nov 10, 202305:52 pm

The upcoming Renault Duster will ride on designer alloy wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Dacia)

Renault is gearing up to reveal the new-generation Duster for the global markets. In the latest development, the upcoming SUV's final design has been revealed through a series of patent images. The worldwide premiere of the Duster is set for November 29 in Portugal. The refreshed vehicle will boast an updated chassis, and multiple powertrain choices. It is anticipated to be bigger than its predecessor, offering additional technology and safety features.

2/3

New Duster's design is based on the Dacia Bigster concept

The patent images verify that the new Duster takes inspiration from the Dacia Bigster concept while incorporating distinct design elements. The production-ready SUV features a raised hood line, unique Y-shaped headlights, and a slender grille that merges both headlights into a single unit. Its bumper resembles a flattened bull-bar with two vertical air vents on each side. Although the Bigster is a 4.6-meter-long, three-row SUV, the Duster seems more compact.

3/3

It will likely be offered with three engine options

Globally, the third-generation Duster will be offered with three engine choices. These include a base-level 120hp, 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine, a 140hp, 1.2-liter petrol-hybrid setup, and a 170hp, 1.3-liter turbocharged unit engine that is flex-fuel compatible in top-tier models. The 1.3-liter turbocharged motor will make this the most potent Duster ever manufactured. Renault India is also exploring strong hybrids and plug-in hybrids to give the new model diesel-like efficiency.