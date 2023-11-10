Tata Motors achieves 6.9% YoY sales growth in October

By Pradnesh Naik 05:19 pm Nov 10, 2023

The Nexon led the sales for Tata Motors in October (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors, India's third most popular car brand, saw a 6.9% YoY increase in passenger vehicle sales this October. It sold 48,343 units compared to 45,220 units in October 2022. Despite this growth, the company's market share dipped to 12.4% from 13.5% the previous year. The recent expansion of Tata Motors' SUV offerings, featuring the Nexon, Nexon.ev, Harrier, and Safari contributed to this sales boost.

The Tata Nexon led with a 23% year-over-year growth

The top-selling vehicle in Tata Motors' lineup for October was the Tata Nexon, with 16,887 units sold. This figure represents a 23% YoY growth compared to the 13,767 units sold in October 2022. Moreover, MoM sales rose by 10% from September's sales of 15,325 units. The Nexon also claimed the title of India's best-selling SUV, outperforming both the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Mahindra Scorpio range.

Punch and Altroz showed positive growth

The Tata Punch ranked second in sales, with 15,317 units sold in October, reflecting a YoY growth of 39% over the previous year's sales of 10,982 units. MoM sales also increased by 17% from September's 13,036 units. In addition, Tata Altroz sales rose by 25% YoY to reach 5,984 units in October. However, there was a MoM decrease of 10% compared to September's sales of 6,684 units.

Sales of the Tiago and Tigor declined

Tata Tiago's sales experienced a decline of 25% YoY and 21% MoM in October, with only 5,356 units sold. Tata Tigor also dropped by 61% YoY to 1,563 units. Conversely, the revamped Harrier and Safari models witnessed triple-digit MoM growth in October. Sales of the former surged by 105% to 1,896 units, while sales of the latter soared by 160% to 1,340 units. Both models have earned a 5-star rating in Global NCAP for adult and child occupant protection.