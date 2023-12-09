Upcoming hybrid cars in India: Renault, Maruti Suzuki, and more

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Upcoming hybrid cars in India: Renault, Maruti Suzuki, and more

By Pradnesh Naik 11:26 am Dec 09, 202311:26 am

Renault Duster rolls on designer dual-tone alloy wheels (Photo credit: Renault)

India's car market is gearing up for a significant expansion in the hybrid segment, giving customers more options to choose from. Hybrid technology bridges the gap between Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) cars. They offer both good fuel efficiency figures and engaging performance. Here's a look at the top upcoming hybrid cars on our shores, from Renault, Toyota, Maruti Suzuki, Nissan, and Volkswagen.

2/4

New-generation Renault Duster and Toyota Fortuner

The third-generation Renault Duster is slated for an Indian launch in the latter half of 2025, boasting the 'Hybrid 140' powertrain. This model will have a 1.6-liter petrol engine combined with two electric motors, providing 80% all-electric mode for city driving. Toyota plans to introduce the Fortuner Hybrid globally next year, equipped with a 2.8-liter turbo-diesel engine and a 48V mild-hybrid system. There are rumors of a strong hybrid powertrain for the next-generation Fortuner as well.

3/4

Maruti Suzuki's fouth-generation Swift and Dzire will get mild-hybrid assist

Maruti Suzuki's fourth-generation Swift is set to hit the Indian market in 2024, followed by its sedan counterpart, Dzire. Both vehicles are expected to feature a 1.2-liter 'Z12E' petrol engine with a mild-hybrid assist system. Furthermore, the carmaker is aiming to launch a seven-seater SUV based on the Grand Vitara by the end of 2024. Codenamed Y17, this mid-size offering will have a longer wheelbase and a 1.5-liter strong-hybrid powertrain, competing with Tata Safari, Hyundai ALCAZAR, and Mahindra XUV700.

4/4

Upcoming Nissan, Toyota, and Volkswagen models

Nissan's fourth-generation X-Trail is anticipated to debut in India next year, sporting a 1.5-liter petrol engine and full-hybrid technology. Toyota is also developing a 7-seater SUV based on the Corolla Cross, which will house a 2.0-liter strong-hybrid powertrain. Built on the TNGA-C architecture, this SUV will rival the likes of Hyundai TUCSON and Jeep Meridian. Lastly, Volkswagen's Tayron is scheduled for launch by early 2025, offering a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) setup, along with turbo-petrol and diesel engines.