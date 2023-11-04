Next-gen Dzire to launch with exciting features in 2024

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Dzire will likely feature an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki is reportedly planning to launch the next-generation Dzire in India in 2024. The release of the popular compact sedan will coincide with the debut of the new-generation Swift, too. The upcoming Dzire is likely to share several features with the Swift, making it an attractive option for Indian customers. Here's what we can expect from the upcoming sedan from the country's largest carmaker.

To get new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

A significant update in the next-gen Dzire will be a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, per CarWale. This standalone unit will provide wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, built-in navigation, and various other features. It will also feature vehicle information, dashboard camera compatibility, and connected car technology via the Suzuki Connect app. Indian users can also expect pre-installed weather, news, and music apps as part of the package.

Updated dashboard with faux wood trims

The interior of the upcoming Dzire will likely feature a new dashboard design similar to the new-generation Swift. However, it will have a faux wood finish to set it apart from the hatchback. The climate control system will also be updated with toggle switches and dedicated displays, like those in other Maruti Suzuki models such as the Baleno and Brezza.

Sedan to get new powertrain and ADAS functions

Under the hood, the new Dzire is expected to house the recently unveiled 1.2-liter, three-cylinder petrol engine. This engine will deliver around 100hp of power and 150Nm of torque and will be paired exclusively with a CVT transmission. The next-gen sedan safety features might also include an electronic parking brake. ADAS functions such as adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, 360-degree-view camera, lane keep assist, and high beam assist could be offered as well.