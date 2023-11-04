KTM updates 390 Adventure with MY-2024 upgrades: Check best features

By Pradnesh Naik 07:14 pm Nov 04, 202307:14 pm

The 2024 KTM 390 Adventure features a raised handlebar with knuckle guards

Iconic Austrian marque KTM has taken the wraps off the 390 Adventure with MY-2024 upgrades for the global markets. The ADV now gets two new color schemes. The rugged motorcycle remains largely identical to the current model in terms of design and mechanical components. It also retains the older 373cc engine instead of the updated 399cc LC4 unit on its sibling, the 390 Duke.

Why does this story matter?

KTM has been instrumental in popularizing the middleweight segment across the world. Its Duke, RC, and Adventure ranges are popular among young riders wanting to step up to 800cc motorcycles in the near future. Now, with the imminent arrival of rivals such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan 452, the bikemaker has revealed the updated version of the 390 Adventure for the global markets.

Firstly, look at 2024 KTM 390 Adventure's design

The 2024 KTM 390 Adventure is underpinned by a lightweight steel trellis frame with a bolt-on subframe. The ADV flaunts a muscular 14.5-liter fuel tank, a raised handlebar with orange-colored knuckle guards, an adjustable windscreen, a bash plate, an all-LED lighting setup, split-type seats, and an upswept exhaust. The motorcycle rides on either rugged alloy or wire-spoked wheels with offroad-focused tires.

Selectable OFFROAD MODE with OFFROAD ABS

The 2024 390 Adventure now comes equipped with a selectable OFFROAD MODE, along with OFFROAD ABS. This allows the rider to tackle treacherous terrains with relative ease by allowing the rear wheel to lock up. This allows the ADV to slide in tight turns, too.

Gets sturdy suspension setup from WP APEX

To ensure the safety of the rider, the KTM 390 Adventure comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS with cornering functions, a traction control system, a ride-by-wire throttle, and riding modes. Suspension duties are handled by adjustable WP APEX inverted forks at the front and a WP APEX preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Full-color TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity

The 2024 390 Adventure features a 5.0-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster from the previous model. Now, the panel supports smartphone connectivity via the KTMconnect app. This allows the rider to answer calls, control music, and relay turn-by-turn navigation information on the display.

Backed by tried-and-tested 373cc, single-cylinder engine

Powering the 2024 KTM 390 Adventure is the same 373cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine from the outgoing model. The tried-and-tested mill churns out a maximum power of 43hp and a peak torque of 37Nm. Transmission duties on the refreshed ADV are taken care of by a six-speed manual gearbox, along with PASC™ assist and slipper clutch for better control on loose surfaces.

