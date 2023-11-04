SKODA sees 7.1% decline in sales in 2023 so far

By Pradnesh Naik 05:41 pm Nov 04, 2023

KUSHAQ is the best-selling car for SKODA in India (Photo credit: SKODA)

SKODA experienced a 7.1% drop in sales from January to September 2023, selling 35,600 vehicles in India. This marks a decline from the 38,300 units it sold during the same period in 2022. The KUSHAQ led the pack with 19,300 units until September, followed by the SLAVIA at 14,100 units. While premium models made up the remaining sales, the KODIAQ is currently the only available SKODA option in this segment.

Carmaker discontinued premium models this year

As for premium models, in April 2023, SKODA stopped selling the OCTAVIA in India. The outgoing generation of the SUPERB was discontinued in October as well. The KODIAQ is now the only premium model on sale. In June, the Czech carmaker announced that India received extra allocation for this SUV after the first allocation sold out within weeks of its launch in May this year.

Upcoming launches expected in India soon

Meanwhile, SKODA plans to launch the ENYAQ EV in 2024 in the country, which could be a significant addition to its lineup. The automaker also intends to showcase a sub-four meter SUV concept, expected to arrive in India by early 2025. These upcoming launches and future plans show the carmaker's commitment to expanding its presence and offerings in our market.