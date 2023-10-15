Hyundai AURA gets massive discounts in India this October

By Pradnesh Naik 11:34 am Oct 15, 202311:34 am

Hyundai AURA rolls on diamond-cut 15-inch designer wheels (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Several Hyundai dealers across India are offering massive discounts on various models this month, including the AURA sub-4m sedan. These benefits come in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. Its CNG version is up for grabs with a discount of up to Rs. 33,000, which includes a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

Discounts offer relief to buyers after price hike

Meanwhile, for the petrol versions of the compact sedan, potential customers can enjoy a cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 each, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. Earlier this month, Hyundai raised the prices of the AURA by up to Rs. 11,200, with the largest hike impacting the base E variant. However, the pricing for the SX(O) model remained the same, while all other trims experienced an upward revision of up to Rs. 9,900.

Here's how much Hyundai AURA costs

The Hyundai AURA comes in four distinct variants, with six color options to choose from, in the Indian market. Prices for the compact sedan start at Rs. 6.44 lakh for the base E variant and go up to Rs. 9 lakh for the top-spec SX CNG variant (all prices, ex-showroom). With festive benefits, potential buyers can save a significant amount on their purchases. However, these offers are expected to be available for a limited time.