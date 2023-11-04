Be prepared to wait longer for Mahindra Thar in November

By Pradnesh Naik 03:57 pm Nov 04, 202303:57 pm

Mahindra Thar rides on rugged 18-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra's Thar, a sought-after lifestyle SUV in India, faces a lengthy waiting period of up to 70 weeks in November. The waiting period, however, varies based on the chosen variant and body style. Even after a price hike in September, the demand for the rugged vehicle remains at an all-time high. To recall, there were 68,000 open bookings for the car as of August this year.

RWD hard-top diesel variants face longest wait

Customers selecting the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) hard-top diesel versions of the Mahindra Thar will reportedly have to face the longest wait period of up to 70 weeks. In contrast, those opting for petrol RWD models can anticipate a reasonable waiting time of up to 22 weeks. These timeframes apply across India and showcase the high demand for this rugged SUV.

4WD variants and soft-top models have shorter waiting periods

For those intrigued by the four-wheel-drive (4WD) variants of the Mahindra Thar, including the soft-top options, the waiting period is shorter, at up to 24 weeks from booking. The Thar's array of variants and body styles appeals to a broad audience, and this popularity contributes to extended waiting times for specific models across the country.