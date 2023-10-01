Mahindra achieves record SUV sales in September in India

The XUV400 is the only EV in the Mahindra's line-up (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Indian automaker Mahindra saw a 20% year-over-year growth in September, with a whopping 41,267 units sold in the sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment. To put things in perspective, the company sold 34,262 units in September last year. This happens to be the third month in a row that the carmaker has achieved record-breaking sales. Currently, the automaker offers nine models on our shores, including popular choices such as the Bolero, Thar, Scorpio Classic, Scorpio N, and the XUV700.

While domestic sales have been impressive, Mahindra's exports saw a 5% decline in September 2023. The company exported 2,419 units last month, compared to 2,538 units in the same period last year. Meanwhile, to meet the strong festive season demand, the carmaker is keeping a close eye on the availability of semiconductors and select components to avoid higher waiting periods.

In other news, Mahindra is also celebrating a significant milestone for its popular workhorse, the Bolero Maxx truck. In September, the company crossed the one lakh unit mark for this model, making it the fastest-selling pickup in the country to achieve this feat. The trucks have become popular for their durability and performance in the country's competitive pickup market.

Veejay Nakra, the president of the automotive division at Mahindra, shared his excitement over achieving their highest-ever SUV sales for three consecutive months. He said, "We also registered an overall growth of 17%. We are keeping a close watch on the availability of semi-conductors and select components to meet the strong festive season demand." The carmaker's focus on key SUV brands and addressing market needs has played a significant role in their continued success in the Indian automotive industry.