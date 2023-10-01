Top 5 motorcycles, scooters arriving in India in October
India is one of the largest two-wheeler markets in the world. Our market consists of scooters and motorcycles ranging from 87cc to 2458cc. Every year, we witness a slew of launches on our shores, be it all-new offerings or refreshed iterations of existing models. Here, let's take a look at the top five upcoming bikes expected to launch on our shores in October.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452
Royal Enfield's upcoming Himalayan 452 is expected to arrive this month. It shall feature an LED headlamp, split-style LED taillights with integrated indicators, a fully digital instrument cluster, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a mono-shock rear unit. Also, the bike would be equipped with an all-new 451.65cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 39.47hp of maximum power at 8,000rpm.
Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia recently unveiled its latest middleweight supersport, the RS 457, globally. It is expected to launch in India this month. It flaunts a signature triple LED headlamp setup with LED DRLs, double front fairing, a sleek LED taillamp, dual-channel ABS, a ride-by-wire throttle, and a traction control system. It is fueled by a 457cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine that develops 48hp maximum power.
Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Motorcycles introduced the Scrambler 400 X alongside the Speed 400, which might launch in October. It has an all-LED lighting setup, a raised handlebar, dual-barrel upswept exhaust, 17-inch cast aluminum wheels, 841mm seat height, a curb weight of 186kg, dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, and a switchable traction control system. It is backed by a 398cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder, four-valve engine that makes 39.4hp/37.5Nm.
Affordable Ather 450S HR variant
Ather Energy is likely to launch the 450S HR, a new variation of its affordable 450S model, this month. It will retain the overall design and features of the recently launched 450S e-scooter. The new model will feature a nickel and cobalt-based li-ion battery and a three-phase PMS motor made by Mahle, offering up to 7.24hp of peak power in Sports mode.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield is also set to expand its successful 650cc lineup with the rumored launch of the Shotgun 650, a bobber-style motorcycle. It will likely feature a long wheelbase, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, retro body panels, a floating-type pillion seat, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and designer alloy wheels. It is powered by the same 47hp/52Nm, 648cc, parallel-twin engine from the Super Meteor 650.