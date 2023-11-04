Kia Sonet (facelift) in works: Check expected features

Kia Sonet (facelift) in works: Check expected features

Kia Sonet (facelift) will feature an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors is working on launching an updated version of its popular compact SUV, the Sonet. In the latest development, a near-production-ready mule was spotted doing test runs in a camouflaged avatar. Its exterior will feature new LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, a refreshed front grille, and a revised rear bumper. The side profile remains mostly unchanged, showcasing thick body cladding, chrome window lining, roof rails, and a single-pane sunroof.

SUV to feature suite of ADAS functions

Inside, the Sonet (facelift) is expected to offer numerous updates. A new automatic climate control unit is likely as Kia aims to declutter the dashboard area by reducing the number of physical buttons. Additionally, a new touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity options and a fully digital instrument console shall be included. Top-spec trims are expected to have premium safety features like a 360-degree view camera and a suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) functions.

Will likely retain existing powertrain options

The updated Sonet is expected to keep the same engine options as the current model. These include a 1.2-liter MPi petrol engine that generates 81hp of maximum power and 115Nm of peak torque and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor that delivers 117hp of power and 172Nm of torque. It also gets a 1.5-liter diesel mill in two tunes: 99hp/240Nm and 113hp/250Nm.

How much Kia Sonet (facelift) might cost

With the addition of premium features and updates, the facelifted Sonet is expected to receive a hike in price from its current model, which starts at Rs 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated compact SUV will continue to compete with rivals such as Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai VENUE, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger in the Indian market.