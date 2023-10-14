Maruti Suzuki offering attractive benefits on Celerio this October

By Pradnesh Naik 01:00 pm Oct 14, 2023

Maruti Suzuki Celerio rolls on 15-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

This October, Maruti Suzuki is rolling out significant discounts on select models from its NEXA and ARENA lineup. Customers can take advantage of these deals through cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. Maruti Suzuki Celerio's VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Petrol MT variants are up for grabs with a cash discount of Rs. 35,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.

Discounts available on AMT and CNG variants too

For those eyeing the AMT version of the Celerio, Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of Rs. 30,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. The CNG variants have a slightly different discount structure. They are only available with a cash discount of Rs. 30,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000.

Celerio draws power from 1.0-liter, inline-triple engine

The Celerio is offered in four distinct variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. Buyers can choose from seven different colors to personalize their ride. Under the hood, the hatchback boasts a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that is paired with either a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed AMT gearbox. The petrol version puts out 66hp/89Nm, while the CNG model develops 56hp/82Nm.