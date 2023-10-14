CFMoto previews upcoming 500SR, 675SR sportbikes

The upcoming CFMoto 500SR shall feature an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: CFMoto)

Chinese motorcycle maker CFMoto reportedly unveiled two exciting multi-cylinder sportbikes, the 500SR and 675SR, at the recent 2023 CFMoto Day festival. Although still wrapped in camouflage, these bikes made their debut at the Zhuzhou International Circuit. The 500SR will sport an inline four-cylinder engine, while the 675SR will pack an inline-triple motor. CFMoto has teased some details about the bikes' performance and design. An official reveal is expected to happen at the EICMA event in November.

Bikes to flaunt similar design elements, features

Although they were hidden under camouflage wraps, both models appear to have sharp, angular fairings with multiple layers, clean cuts, and creases. They also seem to feature a dual pod headlight setup, dual disc brakes at the front, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. More official details should be revealed soon, as CFMoto plans to launch these new models in various global markets.

500SR to feature forged pistons for better performance

CFMoto said the 500SR will feature a unique ram air system and will hit speeds over 230km/h. It would be equipped with forged aluminum pistons and a low-inertia crankshaft for better performance. Meanwhile, the 675SR would boast a torque output of 100Nm/l, which translates to roughly 67Nm. This puts it in the same league as the MV Agusta F3 675 and Triumph Daytona 675. CFMoto also hinted that the 675SR will have a power output close to 100hp.