Nissan Magnite AMT vs Tata Punch AMT: Which is better

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Oct 14, 202312:05 am

Nissan Magnite features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Nissan)

Nissan has introduced the Magnite EZ-Shift, an AMT version of its popular SUV in India, with a starting price tag of Rs. 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It now adds to the convenience of driving in situations such as stop-and-go traffic. In the compact SUV segment, it rivals the Tata Punch AMT. Between these two, which one makes more sense on our shores? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The compact SUV segment has been booming in recent years, with more buyers opting for the rugged vehicle type over similarly priced hatchbacks or sedans. Tata Punch popularized the category with its butch looks and capable powertrain. However, Nissan has also started gaining traction on our shores with its Magnite. Now, with an AMT gearbox, the SUV has become more practical.

Nissan Magnite looks more appealing

Nissan Magnite features a hexagonal grille with chrome surrounds, a silvered skid plate, swept-back LED headlights, bumper-mounted L-shaped DRLs, blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch designer alloy wheels. Tata Punch has a butch SUV design and sports bumper-mounted projector headlights, a clamshell bonnet, a sleek blacked-out grille, roof rails, a wide air dam, wrap-around taillights, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The Magnite's cabin gets more feel-good features

The five-seater cabin of the Nissan Magnite gets a keyless entry and start function, automatic climate control, premium upholstery, an 8.0-inch infotainment panel, a JBL-sourced sound system, and multiple airbags. Inside, the Tata Punch has a spacious cabin with an engine start/stop button, a cooled glovebox, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a 7.0-inch infotainment console with iRA-connected car technology.

Tata Punch packs a more powerful engine

Powering the Nissan Magnite is a 1.0-liter, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 71hp of maximum power and 96Nm of peak torque. The Tata Punch draws power from a 1.2-liter, "Revotron" petrol engine that churns out 87hp of maximum power and 115Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both SUVs are taken care of by a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Nissan Magnite AMT ranges between Rs. 6.5 lakh and Rs. 8.9 lakh. On the other hand, the Tata Punch AMT can be yours between Rs. 7.5 lakh and Rs. 10.09 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Magnite AMT makes more sense on our shores, with its attractive design and feature-loaded cabin at a lower price point.