Lexus introduces 2024 IS with design enhancements: Check features

By Pradnesh Naik 06:05 pm Oct 13, 202306:05 pm

The 2024 Lexus IS comes equipped with multiple ADAS functions (Photo credit: Lexus)

Luxury carmaker Lexus has revealed the 2024 iteration of the IS sedan in the US market. It sports a sleeker design than its predecessor. While there aren't any major overhauls for the updated model, the sedan does get a few visual tweaks and a price bump across the range. The base IS 300 trim now boasts an F Sport Design, complete with 19-inch designer wheels and exclusive badges.

The IS 300 and 350 models get upgraded features

The IS 300 F Sport also gets a visual makeover similar to the base model. It features heated and ventilated front seats, aluminum pedals, and an F Sport heated steering wheel. Under the hood, the IS 300 is available with either a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (241hp) or a 3.5-liter V6 mill (260hp). Meanwhile, the IS 350 packs a beefier V6 motor that churns out 311hp of maximum power.

New "Blackout Package" for IS 350 and 500 variants

For 2024, the brawnier IS 350 offers an optional Blackout Package for the F Sport version. This package includes matte black "BBS" 19-inch alloy wheels, blacked-out ORVMs, dark chrome window trim, and a memory package for the driver's seat, side mirrors, and steering wheel. The top-of-the-line IS 500 continues to impress with its potent 5.0-liter V8 engine that puts out 472hp of maximum power. These models also get an optional Incognito paint scheme.

Price hike across all trims for the 2024 Lexus IS

When it comes to pricing, all 2024 Lexus IS trims see a slight increase compared to their 2023 counterparts. The base model now starts at $41,235 (approximately Rs. 34.34 lakh), including destination and handling fees, up from $40,585 in 2023. The IS 350 F Sport kicks off at $44,410 (around Rs. 36.98 lakh), a $750 bump from the previous year. Finally, the 2024 IS 500 F Sport Premium starts at $64,520 (roughly Rs. 53.73 lakh), compared to $62,770 last year.