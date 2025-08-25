'Indians clean at home…not outside': Foreigners clean Gurugram roads, drains 

In an unusual initiative, foreign nationals have taken it upon themselves to clean the streets and drains of Gurugram , in Haryana, India. The volunteers, including both expatriates and locals, started their campaign near Guru Dronacharya Metro Station. They hope to inspire other locals to take more responsibility for their city's cleanliness.

Twitter Post Watch visuals of cleanliness drive #WATCH | Haryana | Foreign nationals living in Gurugram, along with locals, organised a cleanliness drive to clean the roads and drains in Gurugram. (24. 08) pic.twitter.com/3zKvRz7uIs — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2025

Cleanliness drive 'Cleanliness is next to godliness': Jankovic Lazar Jankovic, a Serbian national leading the campaign, said cleanliness should extend beyond homes. He quoted Mahatma Gandhi, saying, "Cleanliness is next to godliness." Jankovic described Indias as "among the cleanest on the planet... But the moment it's about things outside their house, they think it's not their issue. We have to change that." This initiative comes as Gurugram faces severe waste management issues, with door-to-door collection dropping from 85% to 59% in one year.

Community effort Local residents join hands with expatriates Local residents also joined hands with expatriates in the cleanliness drive. Aman Verma, a resident of Sector 47, said keeping Gurugram clean is a collective responsibility. Khushi Singhal from Sector 57 emphasized that clean areas are less likely to be littered again. The campaign was supported by Garbage Free India, an NGO working on waste segregation and sustainable management.