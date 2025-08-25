Noida: Man accused of murdering wife attempts to escape custody
Vipin Bhati, accused of killing his wife Nikki over dowry demands, tried to escape police custody in Greater Noida recently.
While being taken for evidence recovery, he reportedly grabbed a sub-inspector's gun and fired at officers.
Police shot him in the leg and quickly re-arrested him—he's now in judicial custody and receiving treatment.
Case has triggered public outrage
Nikki's family says she faced years of harassment since her 2016 marriage, with repeated dowry demands totaling ₹36 lakh.
They've shared videos showing Bhati assaulting Nikki in front of their son.
The case has triggered widespread anger over dowry violence, especially after a video surfaced showing Bhati being confronted by Nikki's family after he was seen with another woman, leading to accusations of infidelity.
Both he and his mother are now under investigation as the case continues to draw public attention.