Noida: Man accused of murdering wife attempts to escape custody

Case has triggered public outrage

Nikki's family says she faced years of harassment since her 2016 marriage, with repeated dowry demands totaling ₹36 lakh.

They've shared videos showing Bhati assaulting Nikki in front of their son.

The case has triggered widespread anger over dowry violence, especially after a video surfaced showing Bhati being confronted by Nikki's family after he was seen with another woman, leading to accusations of infidelity.

Both he and his mother are now under investigation as the case continues to draw public attention.