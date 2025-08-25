Jaishankar slams Trump's trade tactics, defends Russian oil imports

'If you have a problem, don't buy it': Jaishankar

Jaishankar pushed back against US pressure over India's Russian oil imports, saying bluntly, "If you have a problem buying oil or refined products from India, don't buy it. Nobody forces you."

He also made it clear that protecting Indian farmers and small producers is non-negotiable in trade talks.

Right now, stalled talks could potentially lead to discussions about tariffs on Indian exports to the US, with previous references to up to 50% tariffs in related contexts.