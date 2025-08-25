Jaishankar slams Trump's trade tactics, defends Russian oil imports
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar critiqued former US President Donald Trump's trade tactics, saying they marked "a very major departure" from past policies—especially with tariffs being used for more than just trade.
He stood firm on India's right to buy Russian oil, stressing that strategic autonomy matters for the country.
'If you have a problem, don't buy it': Jaishankar
Jaishankar pushed back against US pressure over India's Russian oil imports, saying bluntly, "If you have a problem buying oil or refined products from India, don't buy it. Nobody forces you."
He also made it clear that protecting Indian farmers and small producers is non-negotiable in trade talks.
Right now, stalled talks could potentially lead to discussions about tariffs on Indian exports to the US, with previous references to up to 50% tariffs in related contexts.
On US-India ties
He urged industries to rethink supply chains so they're not overly dependent on any one country—pointing to lessons learned from China and shifting US policies.
While things are tense, he noted that conversations with the US are still ongoing.