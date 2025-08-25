Next Article
Why UP is banning pesticides used in basmati cultivation
Uttar Pradesh just put a three-month ban on 11 pesticides—like acephate and chlorpyriphos—that hurt basmati rice quality and get Indian exports rejected abroad.
The goal? Keep India's basmati top-notch for global markets and protect its spot as a leading exporter.
What's happening on the ground?
Farmers in places like Moradabad are shifting toward chemical-free farming practices after warnings that using banned pesticides could block their rice from being exported (and that means less profit).
To help out, local cooperatives are making sure farmers still get essentials like urea, while the government is spreading the word about these new rules so everyone's on the same page.