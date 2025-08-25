Delhi: Police criticized after students protesting SSC exam delays

Student groups, political parties condemn police response

Student groups like NSUI and parties such as Congress and AAP strongly condemned the police response, calling it brutal and unjustified.

Delhi Police, however, denied using force, saying they only detained 44 people who stayed beyond permitted hours out of around 1,500 protestors.

The incident highlights ongoing student frustration over repeated SSC exam glitches—an issue that's been building for a while now.