Delhi: Police criticized after students protesting SSC exam delays
Delhi saw a wave of criticism against the police after SSC exam aspirants and their supporters were allegedly pushed and dragged during protests at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.
Protestors called for fairer recruitment processes and better exam management, with political leaders like Manish Sisodia accusing the government of trying to silence young voices demanding jobs.
Student groups, political parties condemn police response
Student groups like NSUI and parties such as Congress and AAP strongly condemned the police response, calling it brutal and unjustified.
Delhi Police, however, denied using force, saying they only detained 44 people who stayed beyond permitted hours out of around 1,500 protestors.
The incident highlights ongoing student frustration over repeated SSC exam glitches—an issue that's been building for a while now.