Odisha: Former BJP MLA Karendra Majhi passes away at 52 India Aug 25, 2025

Karendra Majhi, a well-known tribal leader and former BJP MLA from Odisha, passed away on Sunday at 52 due to kidney-related issues.

Representing Baliguda in 2004 and 2009, he stood out as the first postgraduate from the Kutia Kondh tribe and wrote three books in the Kui language.