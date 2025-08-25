Next Article
Odisha: Former BJP MLA Karendra Majhi passes away at 52
Karendra Majhi, a well-known tribal leader and former BJP MLA from Odisha, passed away on Sunday at 52 due to kidney-related issues.
Representing Baliguda in 2004 and 2009, he stood out as the first postgraduate from the Kutia Kondh tribe and wrote three books in the Kui language.
Majhi's death mourned by many
Majhi's passing has drawn condolences from leaders across parties. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi called it an "irreparable loss" and extended support to his family.
On Monday, his body was brought to the Odisha Assembly where lawmakers paid their last respects.