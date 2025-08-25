Next Article
Tamil Nadu canc ONGC's hydrocarbon drilling nod
Tamil Nadu has canceled the green light for ONGC's hydrocarbon drilling in Ramanathapuram.
The move follows strong protests from fishermen and political groups worried about what the project could mean for their communities.
Environmentalists' concerns
Environmentalists said the project threatened the livelihoods of people in over 600 fishing villages across 14 coastal districts, with risks like depleted fish stocks and forcing fishermen into unsafe deep-sea waters.
Environmentalists and parties like PMK also flagged worries about groundwater pollution and earthquake risks from the drilling tech.
The decision reflects growing concern over balancing energy projects with protecting local environments and jobs.