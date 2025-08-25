Next Article
SC: Crime victims can now challenge accused's acquittal
Big move from the Supreme Court: victims of crimes—and their families—can now challenge a court's decision to let the accused go free.
The judges said victims deserve the same right to appeal as someone who's been convicted.
So, if you feel an acquittal, a lighter charge, or even the compensation wasn't fair, you can take it up with a higher court.
Expanded definition of 'victim'
This new rule isn't just for people who filed the complaint—it covers all criminal cases under Section 372 of the Criminal Procedure Code.
Plus, if a victim passes away during an appeal, their legal heirs can keep fighting for justice.
The court leaned on an expanded definition of "victim" and reaffirmed changes made back in 2009 that aimed to give victims more say in how justice plays out.