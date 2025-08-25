Next Article
Airtel resolves network outage affecting thousands in multiple cities
Airtel addressed a big network outage on Sunday that left thousands in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata struggling with dropped calls and no mobile data.
By noon, over 6,800 users had reported issues—half had no signal at all.
Downdetector showed a spike in complaints as the problem spread.
Back-to-back outages raise concerns
Frustrated users took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their struggles.
Airtel acknowledged the glitch, called it temporary, and suggested restarting devices if problems continued.
This comes just days after another nationwide outage on August 18 that caused similar headaches with calls and OTPs.
While Airtel acted fast both times, these back-to-back outages are concerning for users.