Mysuru Dasara: Controversy erupts over Banu Mushtaq leading celebrations
Booker Prize-winning author and activist Banu Mushtaq has been asked by the Karnataka government to kick off this year's Mysuru Dussehra, but not everyone's thrilled.
BJP leader Pratap Simha questioned the move, saying Dasara is a religious—not secular—festival.
Mushtaq, known for her book Hrudaya Deepa, chose not to respond to the criticism but confirmed she'll be there.
BJP leader questions Mushtaq's knowledge of rituals
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called it a proud moment for Karnataka to have a woman writer open the festival, highlighting Mushtaq's impact in literature and social causes.
BJP leader Pratap Simha questioned whether she would know the rituals tied to goddess Chamundeshwari, but Siddaramaiah said she'll get a formal invite with full honors.
Mysuru gears up for its iconic 10-day celebration ending October 2.