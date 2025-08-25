Mysuru Dasara: Controversy erupts over Banu Mushtaq leading celebrations India Aug 25, 2025

Booker Prize-winning author and activist Banu Mushtaq has been asked by the Karnataka government to kick off this year's Mysuru Dussehra, but not everyone's thrilled.

BJP leader Pratap Simha questioned the move, saying Dasara is a religious—not secular—festival.

Mushtaq, known for her book Hrudaya Deepa, chose not to respond to the criticism but confirmed she'll be there.