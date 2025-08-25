Viral video of woman being beaten up before death explained

Nikki's family, in-laws at loggerheads

Vipin's family claims the viral assault video is edited and mixes old footage with clips from the day Nikki died.

Meanwhile, Nikki's sister Kanchan stands by her claim that Nikki was assaulted and set on fire due to ongoing dowry demands since their 2016 marriage.

Police have arrested four people—including Vipin—after reports that Nikki was set ablaze in front of her son; she later died from her injuries on the way to a Delhi hospital.