India warns Pakistan about major flood in Tawi river

After heads-up, Pakistan issues flood warnings

After India's heads-up, Pakistani authorities quickly issued flood warnings as heavy monsoon rains are expected across the country until August 30.

With over 788 people killed and more than 1,000 injured by floods since late June, timely alerts are vital—especially since political tensions have made cooperation rare.

Even with strained ties and India suspending parts of the IWT in 2024, sharing disaster warnings shows some lines of communication remain open when it matters most.